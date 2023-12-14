Teen dies in rollover crash in Yellowstone County

GREAT FALLS — A 19-year old driver died in a one-vehicle crash in Yellowstone County on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The crash happened near the intersection of Buffalo Trail Road and Canyon Creek Road west of Billings at about 7:10 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol. the 19-year old man from Laurel drifted off the road for some reason, and over-corrected.

The vehicle then went off the road and rolled.

The driver - the only occupant - was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries, according to the MHP.

The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

The name of the young man has not been released at this point.

