Teen dies in vehicle crash in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A teenage boy died in a one-vehicle crash in Bozeman on Sunday, November 6, 2022, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday afternoon on Monforton School Road between Baxter Lane and Kallestad Lane.

The 18-year-old victim was reportedly thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash.

No other people were involved in the incident.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.



