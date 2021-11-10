Sheriff releases name of teenager who died in a crash near Helena

HELENA — Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has identified Liam Bannon as the teenager who died over the weekend in a crash outside Helena.

Bannon, 17 years old, died on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from multiple blunt force injuries sustained during the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol was notified of the crash at about 3 p.m. It happened near the intersection of Birdseye Road and Paso Fino Lane several miles northwest of Helena.

According to the MHP, Bannon was driving at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. Three passengers were in the vehicle with him.

He then over-corrected and the vehicle began to skid. The vehicle then went off the right side of the road and overturned, landing about 75 feet from the road. Bannon was not wearing a seatbelt.

The three passengers - an 18-year old female, a 17-year old female, and a 15-year old female - were taken to St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena; the nature and severity of their injuries was not disclosed. The MHP says all three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

According to the MHP, speed was a factor in the crash; alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors.

