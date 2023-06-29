Three crashes along River Drive in Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department is asking drivers to be safe and drive defensively.

This comes after three minor crashes happened along River Drive on Thursday afternoon within a short span of time.

A police spokesman said that, at this point, there does not appear to be any life-threatening injuries resulting from the crashes.

There is no word at this time on the suspected cause of the crashes, but police say they are not related to each other.

Officers are continuing to investigate to determine whether any drivers might be cited.

The GFPD later posted on Facebook:

We are disappointed to report, three drivers intentionally went around SPO Kazior's patrol car at River Dr N and 15th St. She was parked with her top lights on, clearly blocking the eastbound lane, while police officers, fire fighters, emergency medical personnel, and tow truck drivers worked to clear the scene. This type of driving behavior can be very dangerous to other drivers, those involved in the crash, and first responders at the scene. Please don't be in such a rush that you put others' safety at risk.

The spokesman also noted that traffic has been increasing as we head into the weekend ahead of the Independence Day holiday, and urges all drivers to be cautious, slow down, and be safe.

