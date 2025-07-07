BILLINGS — A Montana Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after a high-speed chase on Sunday, July 6, 2025, ended in a deadly crash and a roadside wildfire on Highway 3 several miles northwest of Billings.

According to MHP spokesperson Shawn Silvan, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a speeding vehicle north of Billings. The driver refused to stop, prompting the trooper to initiate a chase.

Trooper injured, suspect dead after high-speed chase and crash

Near mile marker 12, close to Acton, the suspect’s vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck. The suspect died at the scene.

As the trooper tried to avoid the crash, he rolled his patrol vehicle and was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The driver of the semi was also taken to the hospital.

No names have been released at this time.

The suspect’s vehicle caught fire after the crash, sparking a grass fire along the highway.

Fire crews, including helicopters, were dispatched to contain the flames as investigators processed the multi-vehicle crash site; the fire burned an estimated 150 acres.

Traffic along Highway 3 between Shorey Road and Alkali Creek was shut down for several hours, and drivers are still being advised to use caution and expect delays in the area.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to lead the investigation. Authorities say more details will be released when available.