Troy man dead after crash near Rexford

A 68-year-old man from Troy died after a motorcycle crash on Saturday near Rexford in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports around noon, the man was riding a 1989 Harley Davidson Motorcycle east on Highway 37.

Near mile marker 62, he lost control while negotiating a curve and went into a ditch, overturning the motorcycle.

The man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

At this point, there is no indication that alcohol, drugs, or speed were factors in the crash, according to the MHP.

The man's name has not yet been released, and the MHP is continuing to investigate.

We will update you if we get more information.