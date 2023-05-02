Two crashes reported in Great Falls

Emergency responders were busy on Tuesday afternoon in Great Falls, as two crashes happened within hours of each other.

The first one was a rollover crash that happened at about noon near the intersection of Ninth Avenue South and Seventh Street. Great Falls Fire Rescue said the crash involved power lines.

There is no word on whether anyone was seriously injured.

The second crash involved two vehicles and happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 14th Street.

At least one person was taken from the scene by ambulance, but Great Falls Fire Rescue said: "Thankfully only minor injuries."

Crash on 10th Avenue South in Great Falls (May 2, 2023)

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the crashes.

Responding agencies include the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

We will update you if we get more information.



