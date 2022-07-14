Two deadly crashes reported in Jefferson County

Two people died in separate vehicle crashes along I-90 in Jefferson County on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Both crashes happened between Cardwell and Three Forks.

A 27-year-old Anaconda woman died at about 3:55 pm when the vehicle she was driving veered off the left side of the road. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman overcorrected and the vehicle rolled several times. She was thrown from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Investigators say it is unknown at this point if the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs are suspected in the crash, according to the MHP.

A 34-year-old Boise man was killed near Cardwell at about 6:31 pm when the vehicle he was driving drifted off the left-hand shoulder of the road. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man overcorrected and the vehicle rolled several times. He was thrown from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Investigators say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is suspected in the crash, according to the MHP.

The names of the two people have not yet been released by the Sheriff's Office. We will update you if we get more information.

According to the MHP, there have been 75 deadly crashes on Montana road so far in 2022.



