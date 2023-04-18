Two men dead, three children injured in crash south of Roundup

GREAT FALLS — Two men died and three children were injured in a crash south of Roundup in Musselshell County on Monday, April 17, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:25 p.m. when a southbound pickup truck on US Highway 87 went off the left side of the road near mile marker 33.

The truck hit a guardrail and rolled several hundred feet down an embankment; the MHP does not why the truck went off the road.

The two people who died were the driver, a 43-year-old man from Roundup, and a passenger, a 35-year-old man from Roundup.

Three children from Roundup - a 4-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old girl - were injured.

The boy was taken to Billings Clinic, and the girls were taken to a hospital in Roundup. The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

All three children were wearing seatbelts, and so was the driver. The MHP report says the 35-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash. The road was dry and bare at the time of the crash.

The names of the deceased have not been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



