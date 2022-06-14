Two people died in a crash in Lake County

MISSOULA — Two people died in a head-on crash on Sunday, June 12, 2022, near Arlee in Lake County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 23-year-old man from Ronan was northbound on U.S. Highway 93 when he crossed into the southbound lanes just before 5:30 a.m.

The Ronan man's vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man from Omak, Washington, near mile marker 15 near Arlee.

MHP says both men died at the scene.

The MHP says both men were wearing their seatbelts and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

There is no indication that impaired driving was a factor in the crash.

The names of the two men have not been released.