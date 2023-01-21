Watch Now
Two people died in a crash on Friday

Posted at 3:56 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 17:58:47-05

BOZEMAN — Two people died in a crash on I-90 in Bozeman on Friday, January 20, 2023.

It happened at about 3:53 a.m. near mile marker 309.

"Two people were declared dead at the scene," said Trooper Jacob Millington of the Montana Highway Patrol.

The eastbound vehicle was a semi-truck that ran off the road and landed below the freeway by the railroad tracks.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The MHP is continuing to investigate. We will update you if we get more information.

