Two-vehicle crash in Great Falls

Posted at 12:01 AM, Jun 15, 2024

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Friday, June 14, 2024.

It happened at the intersection of Central Avenue West and Third Street Northwest at about 8 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that the collision involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone was seriously injured, nor the suspected cause of the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

