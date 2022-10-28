Two women dead in head-on crash in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — Two people died in a vehicle collision in Gallatin County on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the two people were 25-year old Madalynn Raab of Bozeman, and 18-year old Brielle Papavero of Billings.

According to the MHP, at about 8:24 p.m., Raab was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound in the eastbound lane I-90, and Papavero was eastbound in the eastbound lane in a Dodge Durango.

The RAV4 crashed head-on into the Durango near mile marker 294.

The two women - the only occupants of their respective vehicles - died at the scene.

Both women were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP, and impaired driving is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

