Two women dead in head-on crash in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — Two people died in a vehicle collision in Gallatin County on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
The Montana Highway Patrol says the two people were 25-year old Madalynn Raab of Bozeman, and 18-year old Brielle Papavero of Billings.
According to the MHP, at about 8:24 p.m., Raab was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound in the eastbound lane I-90, and Papavero was eastbound in the eastbound lane in a Dodge Durango.
The RAV4 crashed head-on into the Durango near mile marker 294.
The two women - the only occupants of their respective vehicles - died at the scene.
Both women were wearing seatbelts, according to the MHP, and impaired driving is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Halloween events in Great Falls
- Who won a new pickup truck?
- Charged: raping teen, sharing video
- Great Falls woman opens bakery
- 3 dead in Judith Basin County crash
- Survivors recount grizzly attack