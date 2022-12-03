Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Vehicle fire closes I-90 eastbound near Frenchtown

fire.jpg
Frenchtown Semi Fire Map
Posted at 11:59 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 13:59:26-05

FRENCHTOWN - A vehicle fire has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 east of Frenchtown.

The road is blocked near mile marker 97 and a witness tells MTN News a semi-truck is on fire and traffic delays stretch back for several miles.

Frenchtown Semi Fire Map

A motorist who is near the scene says it appears one semi-truck is fully engulfed in flames in the median, with a second semi-truck cab completely torn off the body of the trailer.

Traffic is being taken on I-90 in Frenchtown. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

TRENDING

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App