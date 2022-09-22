Man in a wheelchair hit by a vehicle in Missoula

More details have been released about crash that closed down part of Russell Street in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says a man using a motorized wheelchair was hit by a vehicle and was taken to hospital.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Russell Street near the intersection with Strand Avenue.

The northbound lanes of Russell Street were closed for a little more than two hours as MPD investigated the scene.

Arnold said in an email that the "parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation."

There is no word at this point on the current medical condition of the man who was hit by the vehicle.



(1st REPORT, WEDNESDAY, 3:43 p.m.) A crash is causing delays on a busy road in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department is on scene at an injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Russell Street at the intersection with Strand Avenue.

Kierra Sam/MTN News An accident blocking northbound Russell Street at Kensington Avenue in Missoula on Sept. 21, 2022.

MPD reports the northbound lanes of Russell Street will be closed at Kensington Avenue.

Expect traffic delays and detours in the area.

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says crash investigators and detectives are at the scene.

We will update you if we get more information.