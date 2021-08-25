Victim of crash in Great Falls has been identified

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified Michael Joseph Garwood as the man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday.

The crash involving a motorcycle and a van happened along Smelter Avenue NW and Riverview Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m.

Great Falls Police Sergeant Josh Garner said on Tuesday that Garwood was driving the motorcycle and died in the crash.

Garwood was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Sheriff Slaughter.

The driver of the van - the only occupant - was injured and taken to a hospital; the nature and extent of that person's injuries is not yet known.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, speed likely a factor in the crash.

Emergency responders included the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and an ambulance from Great Falls Emergency Services.

The Great Falls Police Department is handling the investigation with support from the Montana Highway Patrol.