Victim of deadly crash identified as Laurel woman

Posted at 11:22 AM, Aug 06, 2021
BILLINGS — Officials on Friday identified Alexus Pyle of Laurel as the 19-year old woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Billings.

Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner Rick Hoffman said Pyle died Tuesday night at the scene of the crash at the intersection of First Avenue North and North 12th Street.

Pyle was a passenger in a Dodge Ram 2500 when it collided with a Toyota Tundra. The Dodge was driven by Payton Hunter of Billings, also 19, and the Toyota was driven by Justin Bighair of Garryowen, 33.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and later arrested. Hunter was arrested on three counts of felony criminal endangerment, and Bighair faces a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence, and three counts of felony criminal endangerment.

A passenger in the Toyota was treated at the scene and released.

