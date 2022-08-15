Victim of deadly crash near Neihart has been identified

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified 47-year old Troy Aaron England as the man who died in a motorcycle crash near Neihart.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 , along US Highway 89 near mile marker 35, between the community of Neihart and Showdown Montana ski area.

Sheriff Slaughter said it appears that England lost control of the motorcycle while traveling around a corner.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the manner of was accidental.

The passenger on the motorcycle sustained "extensive injuries" and was airlifted to to Benefis Health System in Great Falls via Mercy Flight helicopter. There is no word on the person's current condition.

The Montana Highway Patrol has not yet released any details about the crash. We will update you if we get more information.



