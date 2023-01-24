Victims of I-90 crash identified

BOZEMAN — The two people who died in an early morning crash on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.

According to a news release from Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, the victims are 33-year-old Abdiaziz Adan and 36-year-old Sharmarke Ali, both residents of Minnesota.

The victims died of blunt force injuries of the head and abdomen; the manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The crash occurred when a semi-tractor trailer left the road, landing on the railroad tracks below the East Main overpass.

There are no reports that impaired driving was a factor.

The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office along with the Bozeman Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Sheriff Springer expressed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Adan and Ali.



(JANUARY 21, 2023) Two people died in a crash on I-90 in Bozeman on Friday, January 20, 2023.

It happened at about 3:53 a.m. near mile marker 309.

"Two people were declared dead at the scene," said Trooper Jacob Millington of the Montana Highway Patrol.

The eastbound vehicle was a semi-truck that ran off the road and landed below the freeway by the railroad tracks.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The MHP is continuing to investigate. We will update you if we get more information.