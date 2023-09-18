Victims of I-90 crash near Manhattan have been identified

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer on Monday released the names of the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 90 near Manhattan on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle that crossed the median and collided with a westbound truck was identified as 34-year-old Jose Sanchez-Ruiz of Bozeman; he died at the scene.

The woman driving the westbound truck was identified as 34-year-old Haley Vicchio-Wilson of Bozeman. She died of her injuries after being taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

The cause of death for both Sanchez-Ruiz and Vicchio-Wilson was determined to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death accidental.

The crash happened at mile marker 291, between Manhattan and Belgrade.

The westbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted off the interstate as first responders worked the scene.

Sheriff Springer expressed condolences for the friends and families of the two victims on behalf of the Gallatin County Office of the Sheriff/Coroner.