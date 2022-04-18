Woman and toddler dead in Sanders County crash

GREAT FALLS — Two people died in a crash in the community of Lonepine in Sanders County on Monday, April 18, 2022.

A 31-year old woman and a young child were in a 2001 Nissan approaching the intersection of MT Highway 28 and Lonepine Road at about 9:30 a.m.

Accorinding to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman failed to stop at a stop sign, which led to a northbound vehicle "t-boning" the Nissan.

Both occupants of the Nissan died at the scene; the MHP says that the child appears to have been about two years old.

The 39-year old driver of the second vehicle was not seriously injured.

The MHP says that the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt, but the child did appear to be properly restrained.

According to the MHP report, the road was dry and bare at the time of the crash, and neither driver is suspected to have been driving impaired.

We will update you if we get more information.



