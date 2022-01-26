Woman dead, child injured in Big Horn County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died and a child was injured in a one-vehicle crash on I-90 in Big Horn County on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 37-year old woman was driving east near mile marker 447 at about 6:15 p.m. when the vehicle veered to the left and went onto the median.

The driver got back on the road, over-corrected, and went off the right side of the road.

The woman then lost control and the vehicle rolled; the woman was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A 2-year old girl was taken to St. Vincent hospital in Billings; the extent of her injuries has not been released.

According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt; the child was properly secured in the vehicle.

The MHP report says that impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.

Both the woman and the child are from Garryowen, according to the MHP.

The name of the woman who died has not been released. We will update you if we get more information.