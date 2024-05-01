Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Billings

GREAT FALLS — A pedestrian died on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, after being hit by a vehicle in Billings.

According to a news release from the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 10:20 p.m. on King Avenue East near Haugen Street.

A westbound vehicle hit the pedestrian in the street; the driver then turned around and left the scene heading east toward Sugar Avenue, according to the MHP.

The 55-year old woman from Billings was declared dead on arrival at a Billings hospital. Her name has not yet been released.



The MHP says the suspect vehicle is believed to be an early 2000s Dodge Durango red/maroon with a black grill, and will have front-end damage to the grill and possibly hood.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the collision is asked to call the MHP Communications Center at 406-841-7022.