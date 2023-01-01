Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at about 7:43 pm, according to the Belgrade Police Department.

Personnel from the Belgrade Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Central Valley Fire District responded to collision on Jackrabbit Lane, just south of Amsterdam Road.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old female, died at the scene.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released, pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the incident is encouraged to contact the Belgrade Police Department, CID Division, at 406.388.4262.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

