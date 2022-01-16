Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Lake County

A Polson woman walking on US Highway 93 near Saint Ignatius died after she was hit by a vehicle on Friday.

The Montana Highway Patrol crash report says it happened at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A 22-year-old Bozeman woman was driving a Dodge Ram north on US-93.

The MHP says the 31-year-old pedestrian was in the northbound traffic lane "for unknown reasons" when the truck hit her around mile marker 32.

The woman died at the scene, according to the MHP report.

The woman driving the truck and her passenger, a 20-year-old Polson man, were not injured in the collision.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman who died.

We will update you if we get more information.