Woman dies after vehicle hits moose in Lincoln County

Posted at 9:45 AM, Dec 06, 2021
GREAT FALLS — A woman from Charlo died after her vehicle hit a moose on Friday, December 3, 2021, in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on US Highway 2 near Libby.

The 67-year-old victim, who was driving a Subaru Crosstrek, died after hitting a moose near mile marker 64.

The MHP says the moose wandered onto the road, and the vehicle struck the moose, causing "heavy front-end damage" to the vehicle. The vehicle then veered off to the left and came to rest in some trees.

According to the MHP, the woman was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where she later passed due to her injuries.

The MHP says the woman was wearing a seatbelt, and impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time.

There is no word on whether the moose survived.

