Woman dies, another injured in Gallatin County crash

A woman died and another was injured in a vehicle crash south of Big Sky on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the one-vehicle crash north of West Yellowstone at mile marker 37 on U.S. Highway 191.

The driver, 65-year-old Warren C. Johnson of Punta Gorda, Florida, was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and later flown to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Billings. The nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

The female passenger, 61-year-old Anne E. Johnson also from Punta Gorda, Florida, died at the scene.

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We will update you if we get more information.

