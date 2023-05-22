Woman dies, child hurt in crash near Troy

A 32-year-old woman from Libby died and a 9-year-old boy was injured in a crash on Friday, May 19, 2023, near Troy.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Montana Highway 56 at mile marker 12.

MHP reports a 77-year-old driver of a pickup truck was turning left into a private driveway when he was hit by a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Jeep was heading south on Highway 56 when he came over the crest of a hill and hit the pickup truck.

The crash caused the Jeep to roll over several times.

The MHP says the driver and a passenger — who were not wearing seatbelts — were thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash.

The passenger — a 32-year-old woman from Libby — was flown to Logan Health in Kalispell where she passed away.

The extent of the injuries to the child have not been disclosed; nor has the name of the woman who died.

At this point, the MHP does not believe that impaired driving was a factor in the crash, and is continuing to investigate.



