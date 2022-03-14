Watch
Woman dies in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a rollover crash in Flathead County on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 69-year-old woman from Marion was westbound in a pickup truck on US Highway 2 when she drifted off to the right at around 9:25 a.m.

The pickup truck struck a delineator post at mile marker 106, and then went up on an embankment and rolled into some trees.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

Road conditions were listed as wet; impaired driving is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The name of the woman has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.

