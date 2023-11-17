Watch Now
Woman dies following a crash in Sanders County

MTN News
Posted at 5:27 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 19:31:36-05

GREAT FALLS — A woman from Ronan died on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from injuries she sustained in a crash on Sunday, November 12.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:35 p.m. about four miles north of Perma.

The woman missed a curve on Montana Secondary Highway 382 near mile marker 4, causing her Honda Prelude to roll over.

She was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where she passed away on Thursday.

The name of the 77-year old woman has not yet been released; she was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, impaired driving and speed were not factors in the crash.

The MHP report does not indicate whether the woman was wearing a seatbelt.

We will update you if we get more information.

