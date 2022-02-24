Watch
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Woman dies following Columbia Falls crash

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Fatal Columbia Falls Accident Map
Posted at 8:44 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 10:46:25-05

COLUMBIA FALLS — A woman died early Thursday morning following a crash in Columbia Falls.

Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters says an officer on patrol discovered a one-vehicle crash shortly after midnight at the intersection of US Highway 2 West and Nucleus Avenue.

The driver - who was the only person in the vehicle - was found dead in the vehicle from injuries she sustained in the crash.

The victim was a 26-year-old woman with an Idaho driver’s license, according to a news release.

Chief Peters says speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash, which is still being investigated.

The victim’s identity will be withheld pending notification of family and friends.

We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader