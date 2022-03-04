Woman dies in a crash in Powder River County

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a crash in southeastern Montana on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 7:20 p.m. on Bay Horse Creek Road near the town of Biddle in Powder River County.

The driver, a 58-year-old woman from Recluse, Wyoming, lost control of the vehicle, which then went off the road, down an embankment, and rolled.

The woman, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash, according to the MHP, and the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the woman has not been released at this point.



TRENDING ARTICLES

