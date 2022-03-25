Woman dies in crash near Ravalli

GREAT FALLS — A 40-year-old woman from St. Ignatius died when her pickup truck crashed in Sanders County on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol says it happened at about 10:40 p.m. on Montana Highway 200 just west of Ravalli at mile marker 113.

The woman was eastbound when she lost control of her Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and overcorrected, causing the pickup truck to roll.

According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck.

There is no word at this point on whether impaired driving was a factor in the crash.

The name of the woman has not yet been released; she was the only occupant of the vehicle.



