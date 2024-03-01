Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Woman dies in Flathead County crash

Woman dies in Flathead County crash
MTN News
Woman dies in Flathead County crash
Woman dies in Flathead County crash
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 19:38:47-05

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Friday, March 1, 2024. It happened along US Highway 2 near Dern Road several miles west of Kalispell.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the 52-year old woman from Marion was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck at about 12:20 p.m.

She was heading east and entered a roundabout, and for some reason, the pickup went off the road and crashed into a retaining wall.

The woman - who was the only occupant of the vehicle - was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell, where she died due to her injuries.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was wearing a seatbelt. The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App