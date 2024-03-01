Woman dies in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Friday, March 1, 2024. It happened along US Highway 2 near Dern Road several miles west of Kalispell.



The Montana Highway Patrol says the 52-year old woman from Marion was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck at about 12:20 p.m.

She was heading east and entered a roundabout, and for some reason, the pickup went off the road and crashed into a retaining wall.

The woman - who was the only occupant of the vehicle - was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell, where she died due to her injuries.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was wearing a seatbelt. The MHP says that alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

