Woman dies in Jefferson County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in a one-vehicle crash south of Whitehall, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the 53-year-old woman was driving north in a Jeep Wrangler on MT-55 when the crash happened.

The time of the crash has not yet been determined, but the MHP was notified of the crash at about 7:50 a.m. on Sunday.

The Jeep went off the right side of the road as the woman was negotiating a left-hand curve near mile marker 5.

The MHP says she overcorrected to the left, re-entering the road, and then overcorrected to the right. The Jeep slid off the road and into a ditch.

The report said the Jeep started to roll and the woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, and died at the scene.

The MHP report says that impaired driving was not a factor in the crash, but notes that the road was wet at the time.

MHP said evidence in the vehicle indicated the woman was from Mandan, North Dakota.

The name of the woman has not yet been released. We will update you if we get more information.