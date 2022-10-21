Woman dies in Lake County crash

POLSON — A Polson woman died in a two-vehicle head-on collision in Lake County on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said that at about 7:15 p.m., Lake County 911 received a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision north of mile marker 65 on US Highway 93 in the “Jette Hill” or “Sunnyslope” area.

The crash resulted in the fatality of the sole occupant driver of one of the vehicles.

The deceased was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson.

Traffic was diverted for more than two hours to allow Montana Highway Patrol and the Lake County Coroner’s Office to conduct their investigation.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.



