Woman dies in Mineral County crash

A Missoula woman died after a one-vehicle crash in Mineral County on Sunday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP says the crash happened at around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The 35-year-old woman was westbound on I-90 about a mile east of Alberton when she drove on to median and rolled into the opposite lanes of the interstate.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof in the center of the eastbound lanes, according to the report.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not yet been released.

There were no other people in the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the woman was wearing a seatbelt; there are no indications that excessive speed or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.