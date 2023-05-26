Woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Ballantine

A 32-year-old woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Ballantine on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The woman was heading north on South 16th Road near the I-94 exit at 9:13 p.m. when she ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree near the intersection of Canal Project Access Road, according to a report from MHP Trooper Joshua French.

The woman, who was the only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries, according to French. She was driving a Jeep Cherokee.

She was taken to a Billings hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Thursday.

Alcohol and speed were suspected factors in the crash, according to the MHP report.

The woman's name has not yet been released by the coroner's office.

We will update you if we get more information.



