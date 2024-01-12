Woman dies in one-vehicle crash in Stillwater County

GREAT FALLS — A 60-year old woman from Missoula died in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 10:30 a.m. along I-90 near Columbus.

The woman - the sole occupant of the Ford F-150 - was eastbound and hit a patch of ice, losing control of the vehicle.

She overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the road, rolling several times.

The woman was taken to a medical facility in Stillwater County, and then was transferred to a Billings medical facility, where she later dies due to her injuries.

The name of the woman has not been released.

According to the MHP, the woman was wearing a seatblet and alcohol/drugs were not factors in the crash, but speed may have played a role.

We will update you if we get more information.



