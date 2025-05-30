Woman dies in Rosebud County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Rosebud County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lane of I-94 at mile marker 113 about midway between Forsyth and Miles City.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old woman from Regina in Canada was driving a Kia Sportage when it drifted off the left side of the highway.

The driver steered the vehicle back onto the highway, where it rolled and came to rest in the median.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to the MHP; her name has not been released.

A 22-year-old woman from California City in California was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Rosebud Health Center; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed. The MHP has not yet determined if she was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, drugs may have been a factor in the crash.