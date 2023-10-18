Woman dies in two-vehicle collision in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a two-vehicle collision in Great Falls on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. It happened at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of River Drive North and 18th Avenue North.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 60-year old man from Black Eagle driving a pickup truck was approaching a stop sign on 18th Avenue North, slowed to about 12 miles per hour, and proceeded into the intersection.

A 27-year old Great Falls woman driving a motocycle was in the intersection, and the pickup truck collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Benefis Health System and died due to her injuries. Her name has not been released at this point.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The MHP says that impaired driving and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

There is no word yet whether the man has been or will be charged or cited.

We will update you if we get more information.

