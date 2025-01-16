Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — A Kalispell woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. near mile marker 128 of US Highway 2 between Kalispell and Columbia Falls as the two vehicles were heading east.

A man from Bozeman driving a Ram pickup truck was waiting to turn left when a woman driving a Hyundai Accent reportedly swerved into his Ram pickup truck for "unknown reasons," according to the MHP.

The Hyundai went into a ditch, hit a driveway, and rolled over.

The 43-year old woman was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene; her name has not been released.



According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured, and he was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP reports that drugs may have been a factor in the crash. The road was dry at the time of the crash.

