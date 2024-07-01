Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — A 23-year old woman from Big Sky died in a two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

It happened near the intersection of Sourdough Road and Lariate Loop at about 2:10 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was heading south on Sourdough Road on a motorcycle.

A Ford Edge driven by a 26-year old woman from Bozeman was making a left turn from Lariat Loop on to Sourdough Road, and the motorcycle collided with the Edge.



The motorcyclist died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP, she was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Ford, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

The MHP says that alcohol/drugs were not factors in the crash, but speed may have been a factor.