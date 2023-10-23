Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Glacier County

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Glacier County
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Glacier County
Posted at 9:13 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 11:34:23-04

GREAT FALLS — A woman from Cut Bank died in a two-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

It happened along State Highway 58 near mile marker 27 at about 8 p.m.

A Dodge Charger was southbound when it collided head-on with a Chevy Cavalier.

The 59-year old woman driving the Chevy died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The 24-year old man from Heart Butte was taken to nearby medical facility for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the MHP, the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt; it's not yet known if the 24-year old male driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that speed and alcohol/drugs were not factors in the crash.

There is no word at this point on whether the surviving driver may be cited or charged in connection with the crash.

TRENDING

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App