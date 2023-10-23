Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Glacier County

GREAT FALLS — A woman from Cut Bank died in a two-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

It happened along State Highway 58 near mile marker 27 at about 8 p.m.

A Dodge Charger was southbound when it collided head-on with a Chevy Cavalier.

The 59-year old woman driving the Chevy died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The 24-year old man from Heart Butte was taken to nearby medical facility for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the MHP, the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt; it's not yet known if the 24-year old male driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that speed and alcohol/drugs were not factors in the crash.

There is no word at this point on whether the surviving driver may be cited or charged in connection with the crash.

