Woman dies in two-vehicle crash on icy road in Carbon County

Posted at 8:47 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 11:28:58-04

GREAT FALLS — A 64-year-old Belfry woman died in a two-vehicle crash on an icy road south of Bridger on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, ahe woman was heading south on state Highway 72 at 10:50 a.m. in a 1993 Saab when she was hit by a northbound Ford Ranger.

The Ford Ranger, driven by a 40-year-old Belfry man, crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle head-on.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

The man was injured and taken to a Red Lodge hospital; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt; the man was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP does not believe that speed or impaired (drugs/alcohol) were factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

