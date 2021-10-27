Woman dies, young child hurt in Lake County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman from Ronan died and a young child was taken to a hospital after a crash on Tuesday in the Lake County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at about 3 p.m., the 37-year old woman was driving north on Timberland Road several miles east/southeast of Ronan when, for an unknown reason, the car went off the road.

The car crashed head-on into a tree near Grizzly Drive.

The woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

A four-year old child in the car was hurt in the crash and taken to Logan Health in Kalispell; the nature and severity of the child's injuries have not been released. The child was properly secured in the vehicle, according to the MHP.

The MHP says that alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash, but speed may have been a factor.

The name of the woman who died has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.