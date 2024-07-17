Woman in critical condition after being hit by a wrong-way driver near Livingston

LIVINGSTON — According to a Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) crash report, at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Park County firefighters were dispatched to Interstate 90 near Livingston for a reported head-on collision.

The MHP says a driver was westbound in the eastbound lane of I-90 around mile marker 328 when they collided with a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Taylee Bornong, who was on the interstate after work.

Both drivers sustained severe injuries. Bornong was life-flighted to Billings for treatment.

According to a to raise money for her recovery, Bornong was placed into a medically-induced coma and has undergone two surgeries to repair a broken femur and shattered humerus.

I talked with a neighbor on Frontage Road who says he heard and saw the whole accident.

He told me that semi-trucks could be seen lining the highway, blaring their horns as a warning to other drivers. He also says more than 19 calls were made to police leading up to the crash about a wrong-way driver.

Officials with MHP were unable to say where the driver entered the interstate, but they say the driver was likely traveling the wrong way for up to four minutes.

No arrests have been made at this time. MHP says a blood test was taken and County Attorneys are still waiting on the toxicology report.

Officials say charges are likely to be filed next week after the condition of both drivers is further updated.

For information on how you can help the victim and her family, click here to visit the GoFundMe page.