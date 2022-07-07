Young man dies in crash along I-15 in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a 19-year old man died in a one-vehicle crash in Cascade County on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. near mile marker 265 in the southbound lane of I-15, about five miles south of Ulm.

According to the MHP, the driver steered or drifted into an unprotected median, and the car went straight for about 200 yard, and then crashed head-on into a bridge pillar.

The MHP report says that tire marks indicate that the man failed to brake or take an evasive maneuver prior to impact.

The man - who was the only occupant of the car - died at the scene. According to the MHP, the young man was from Helena; his name has not been released at this point.

The MHP report says it is unknown at this time whether he was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, but the MHP does not believe that alcohol or drugs were involved.

We will update you if we get more information.



