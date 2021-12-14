Watch
Young man dies in crash in Glacier County

A 23-year old man from Cut Bank died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, December 13, 2021
Posted at 1:11 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 15:22:36-05

GREAT FALLS — A 23-year old man from Cut Bank died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, December 13, 2021.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. near mile marker 24 of Highway 358.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that the man was driving south when he hit an icy patch on an uphill portion of the road, causing the man to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went across the oncoming lane of traffic and then rolled off the road; the driver - who was the only occupant of the vehicle - was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The MHP report states that impaired driving was not a factor in the crash, but speed may have been a factor.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

