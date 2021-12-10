Young man dies in crash in Missoula County

GREAT FALLS — A young man from Huson died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Missoula County on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

It happened near mile marker 86 of I-90 at about 10:40 p.m. in Huson.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the man was driving west and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and drove off the left side of the road into the median. The vehicle then crashed into a sign and "was launched over the crossover."

The vehicle landed in the ditch on the eastbound median and rolled; the driver - the only person in the vehicle - was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash, and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the 23-year old man was not wearing a seatbelt. Impaired driving was not a factor, and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

The name of the man has yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.